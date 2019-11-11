Panic in UP village after inverter battery explodes inside mosque

An inverter battery exploded in a village mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday creating panic in the area, police said. The incident took place in Bairagi village under Turkpatti Police Station area of Padrauna township of the district, they said.

There was no casualty as nobody was inside the mosque at the time of the incident, Kushinagar Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar Mishra said. The walls and roof of the mosque that was built around four years ago were slightly damaged, the SP added.

