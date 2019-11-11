International Development News
PIL in MP HC seeking restoration of SPG cover to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Monday in Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking restoration of SPG cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

  Updated: 11-11-2019 19:15 IST
Umesh Bohre, the lawyer who filed PIL in Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Image Credit: ANI

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Monday in Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking restoration of SPG cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Speaking to ANI, Umesh Bohre, the lawyer who filed the PIL, said: "The Indian government removed the SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on November 8. It was a politically motivated decision."

The PIL appeal will be heard on November 15." "The SPG was formed in 1988 by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was killed when the SPG cover for him was removed," he said.

The lawyer said: "The SPG Act 1988 includes Prime Minister of India, his or her family and former Prime Minister and his or her family members." "Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were killed by terrorists. It is important to give the SPG cover to their family members," he said.

"Without the SPG cover, their security cannot be guaranteed. So I have appealed to the High Court that the Indian government should provide them with the SPG security cover immediately," said Bohre. "I have made six people party in this appeal including PMO Secretary, Defence Secretary, Home Secretary and Director, SPG," added Bohre. (ANI)

