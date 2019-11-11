International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU protestors raise slogans against central government, Home Minister

The students who took part in the protests organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over fee hike and some other decisions of the university administration on Monday, shouted slogans against the central government and targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:18 IST
JNU protestors raise slogans against central government, Home Minister
Protestors during the protest organised by JNUSU in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The students who took part in the protests organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over fee hike and some other decisions of the university administration on Monday, shouted slogans against the central government and targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS. The protestors were heard shouting - "RSS ke dalalon ko, ek dhakka aur do; Amit Shah ke chamchon ko, ek dhakka aur do". The "ek dhakka aur do" was an apparent reference to the slogans raised during the demolition of Babri masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

The JNUSU office-bearers have often been critical of the ruling dispensation accusing it of diluting freedom of expression, not allowing dissent and not bearing criticism. The campus had seen a major controversy in 2016 after anti-national slogans were allegedly raised during an event. The Delhi Police had later filed a charge sheet against some students of the university saying they led the procession and supported seditious slogans.

On Monday, a clash broke out between students and police during a protest organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over fee hike and some other decisions of the university administration. Hundreds of students took part in the protest against "massive fee hike" and the new hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings. They raised slogans against the university administration and the government.

The protest turned out into a scuffle outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addressed the third annual convocation. The students removed a barricade and came face to face with the police. The protestors targeted Delhi Police with slogan `Dilli Police ki ek bimari - Tees Hazari, Tees Hazari' in an apparent reference to the clash in the court premises between the police and lawyers.

The protestors also raised slogans against the central government - `Lathi goli ki sarkar, nahi chalegi abki bar'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-INSIGHT-US company directors compensated more than ever, but now risk backlash

Its nice to work if you can get it.The average annual compensation for non-executive directors at SP 500 companies rose 2 percent to 304,856 last year, topping 300,000 for the first time and 43 percent higher than it was 10 years ago, accor...

Cong to hold further discussions with ally NCP on political situation in Maharashtra: Cong statement.

Cong to hold further discussions with ally NCP on political situation in Maharashtra Cong statement....

Israeli gunfire kills a West Bank Palestinian- medics

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations with stone-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said. They said the 22-year-old man was shot in the chest in Al-Aroub refugee camp...

UPDATE 2-Election gift for PM Johnson: Brexit Party stands down in Conservative seats

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the most significant boost of the British election campaign to date when Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would not contest 317 seats where the Conservative Party won in 2017.In a move that sent ster...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019