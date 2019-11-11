International Development News
Northern Army commander briefs LG about security situation in J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 11-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:54 IST
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Northern Command, on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan here and apprised him of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. This was the first meeting between the northern Army commander and Murmu who took over as the first Lieutenant Governor of the new Union Territory on October 31 following reorganisation of the state.

"Lt Gen Singh briefed Lt Governor about the overall security situation along the International Border, Line of Actual Control, Line of Control and hinterland and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army," the spokesman said. He said Murmu and the Army Commander also discussed various other issues relating to the overall security environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI TAS AB RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

