Himachal Pradesh governor inaugurates Lavi Fair in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya inaugurated the four-day-long International Lavi fair in Shimla district's Rampur on Monday. On this occasion, he appealed to the people to contribute towards making the state free from drugs. He said that a massive campaign should be launched to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society to save the younger generation from its ill effects.

Dattatreya lauded the efforts of the organisers for carrying forward the rich tradition of the fair and added that woollens, dry fruits and other traditional crafts and products exhibited in the market were unique. The governor added that the fair provided a good opportunity for promotion and sale of these products, besides benefiting the traditional craftsmen and farmers.

The governor also inaugurated the 'Kinnauri market' and an exhibition organised by various government departments and other organisations. Former minister Vidya Stokes, former MLA Ninju Ram, Shimla Superintendent of Police Umapati Jamwal, members of Nagar Parishad and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, officers of the state government and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the governor also paid obeisance at the Lakshmi Narayan temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)