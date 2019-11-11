Bus'man donates Rs 50 lakh towards Armed forces flag day fund

A small time businessman from Suryapet district in Telangana on Monday donated Rs 50 lakh towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Siripuram Vishwanatham, a small time businessman from Huzurnagar donated a cheque for Rs 50 Lakh for the Armed Forces Flag Day fund, a press release from Raj Bhavan said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chairperson Armed Forces Flag day Fund, Telangana, received the cheque at the Raj Bhavan, it said. The money donated by Vishwanatham was from savings on the profits he made in his business during his lifetime, it said.

The Governor appreciated Viswanatham's gesture and honoured him by presenting him with a shawl, it said. The Governor said Vishwanathams kind gesture would go a long way in the welfare of Ex-Servicemen and their families, the release added.

