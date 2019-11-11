International Development News
Assam: Remembrance Day ceremony held to pay homage to soldiers killed during 2nd World War

A Remembrance Day ceremony was organised at Digboi War Cemetery on Monday to pay homage to the soldiers from India and abroad, who laid down their lives during the Second World War.

Assam: A Remembrance Day Ceremony was organised at Digboi War Cemetery on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Remembrance Day ceremony was organised at Digboi War Cemetery on Monday to pay homage to the soldiers from India and abroad, who laid down their lives during the Second World War. It is organised every year on the second Sunday of November under aegis of Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC)

A statement said, "Traditionally, the event is co-jointly organised by Troops of Indian Army along with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and CWGC. General Officer Commanding, Dinjan Military Station was the chief guest of the ceremony. The General Officer laid a wreath and addressed the August gathering." He also enumerated the various sacrifices by the braveheart soldiers during the Second World War which also included a large number of Indian soldiers.

Some of the fiercest battles of the Second World War were fought during the Burmese campaign. During these battles, those who killed in action were cremated at the Digboi Cemetery. The War Cemetery has 200 Graves including 50 brave soldiers from India. The troops of the Indian Army organised a Guard of Honour to commemorate the occasion. A pipe band played military tunes with elan, to pay homage to the martyrs.

A large gathering of military officials, members of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and civil dignitaries and locals witnessed this annual event and paid tributes to the bravehearts. (ANI)

