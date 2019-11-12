International Development News
Development News Edition

Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Ganderbal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 09:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 08:54 IST
Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Ganderbal
Image Credit: ANI

A militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulan area of the central Kashmir district in the morning following inputs about the presence of militants. During the search, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, according to an officer.

A militant was killed during the gunfight. An army soldier was also injured and rushed to a medical facility for treatment, the officer said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained. The operation is on and further details are awaited, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong on edge as anti-government protests grip city

Anti-government protests gripped Hong Kong on Tuesday as riot police fired tear gas at a university campus and traffic and rail disruptions caused commuter chaos. The city is on edge a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in...

Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Ganderbal

A militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulan a...

Celtics down Mavs for eighth consecutive win

Kemba Walker sank eight 3-pointers and scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the host Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday night. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 17 a...

Soccer-'We figured things out': England's Sterling draws line under Gomez clash

Englands Raheem Sterling has conceded that emotions got the better of him in a bust-up with team mate Joe Gomez at the national training camp but said he was ready to move on after being dropped by the Football Association. The Daily Mail r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019