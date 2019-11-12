International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab CM to explore possibility of setting up special courts to settle cases of Proclaimed Offenders living abroad

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that he will explore the possibility of setting up special courts to expeditiously settle cases of those who had been declared Proclaimed Offenders (POs) after fleeing Punjab during the days of terrorism.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jalandhar (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 12:20 IST
Punjab CM to explore possibility of setting up special courts to settle cases of Proclaimed Offenders living abroad
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that he will explore the possibility of setting up special courts to expeditiously settle cases of those who had been declared Proclaimed Offenders (POs) after fleeing Punjab during the days of terrorism. "The Chief Minister has assured the Punjabi diaspora settled abroad that he would take up with the Chief Justice of the High Court, as well as the Central Government, the issue of setting up Special Courts to expeditiously settle cases of those who had been declared Proclaimed Offenders (POs) after fleeing Punjab during the dark days of terrorism," an official statement said on Tuesday.

Singh was responding to a request from a group of NRIs visiting Punjab for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. "The NRIs expressed the concern that many of those who had immigrated abroad were unable to visit Punjab and pay their respects at the Darbar Sahib and other holy places as they had been declared POs on account of their inability to appear before the courts in certain cases," the statement said.

Singh also said he will discuss with the central government the possibility of setting up special courts in a few Indian Missions abroad, such as UK, USA, Canada, Germany and France, where a large Punjabi population resides. The CM also congratulated the entire Sikh community, especially the NRIs, on the opening of Kartarpur Corridor on the historic 550th Prakash Purb, thus facilitating `khulle darshan deedar' of the historic gurdwara.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Council of Gurdwaras Management Committee UK, Avtar Singh, expressed gratitude to Captain Amarinder Singh for acceding to their long-pending request for getting the blacklist abolished by Centre through his personal efforts. Several party leaders, government officials and prominent NRIs were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

French police disperse protesters blocking major Spain-France road link

French riot police were dispersing on Tuesday morning hundreds of Catalan pro-independence demonstrators who had been blocking a major road link that connects the Spanish region with France for nearly 24 hours. Police on the French side of ...

China stocks end higher ahead of Trump's trade cues

Shares in Shanghai ended firmer on Tuesday, after having dithered either side of flat, ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Economic Club of New York that may offer clues on the likelihood of a trade deal with China. ...

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan to swap Taliban militants for American, Australian captives

Afghanistan will release two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group in exchange for an American and an Australian professor who were kidnapped in 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday.The governme...

Turkey's Erdogan says will tell Trump U.S. failed to keep Syria promise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from a region along Turkeys border.It is imposs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019