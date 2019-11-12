International Development News
Development News Edition

President Kovind arrives at Sultanpur Lodhi to pay obeisance on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday arrived at Sultanpur Lodhi to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 12:41 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Sultanpur Lodhi to pay his obeisance on 550th Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday arrived at Sultanpur Lodhi to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith. The President was seen wearing a turban at the historic gurdwara.

Earlier in the day, the President greeted the nation on the occasion. He tweeted, "On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad." In another tweet, he also stated that the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspires us to build a society based on his teachings of "equality, compassion and social amity."

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. The day is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

