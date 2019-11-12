Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met party leader Sanjay Raut who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital yesterday after he complained of chest pain.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met party leader Sanjay Raut who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital yesterday after he complained of chest pain. Besides Uddhav, senior Sena leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Manohar Joshi, also met Raut.
Joshi said, "His health is improving fast and I think he will be discharged by tomorrow or day after tomorrow." Raut was on Monday admitted to the hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain.
He had been suffering from chest pain for the last few days, his younger brother Sunil Raut had said. (ANI)
