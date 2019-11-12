Punjab: Devotees pay obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi
On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, a large number of devotees converged at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara to take a holy dip in the river and pay their obeisance.
On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, a large number of devotees converged at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara to take a holy dip in the river and pay their obeisance. "It is believed that with a dip in this river we get blessings of the Guru so we are visiting the place for a holy dip. I have especially come from Alwar for this", said a devotee Kuldeep Singh.
"Guru Nanak Ji had himself taken a dip in this river so we believe that it is a divine experience for us to take a dip here. It also helps us to connect to our Guru", another devotee from Rajasthan Laxman Singh said. Kartik Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and is being celebrated across India and different parts of the world with joy and fervor. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guru Nanak Dev
- Sultanpur Lodhi
- Punjab
- Alwar
- India
ALSO READ
Free bus service to Sultanpur Lodhi for Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary
All parties to jointly celebrate Prakash Purab in Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi
ICCR to hold Intl Youth Seminar on teachings of Guru Nanak Dev
Punjab: Govt dedicates November edition of its magazines to 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev
Guru Nanak Dev's visit to Ayodhya for Ram Janmabhoomi darshan supports Hindus' faith: SC