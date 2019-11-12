International Development News
Punjab: Devotees pay obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi

On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, a large number of devotees converged at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara to take a holy dip in the river and pay their obeisance.

Devotees takes holy dip at the river near Ber Sahib Gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, a large number of devotees converged at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara to take a holy dip in the river and pay their obeisance. "It is believed that with a dip in this river we get blessings of the Guru so we are visiting the place for a holy dip. I have especially come from Alwar for this", said a devotee Kuldeep Singh.

"Guru Nanak Ji had himself taken a dip in this river so we believe that it is a divine experience for us to take a dip here. It also helps us to connect to our Guru", another devotee from Rajasthan Laxman Singh said. Kartik Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and is being celebrated across India and different parts of the world with joy and fervor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

