Muzaffarpur rape case: Probe underway, says police

The Bihar Police on Tuesday said that it is conducting a probe into an alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Muzaffarpur district which resulted into a pregnancy.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayant Kant speaking to media persons in Bihar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a complaint filed in July, the girl alleged that she was raped by an Imam and electrician earlier this year. The girl recently delivered a baby.

The Imam raped her on the night of January 16 when she had gone to serve him food in Akbari mosque, she stated in the complaint filed in July. "He gave me Rs 15 to not tell anyone about the incident. Another man who is also an electrician, raped me between the month of January and February on the pretext of marriage. He later refused to marry me. I am six months pregnant. I request you to punish the two culprits," she had said in her complaint.

The police had registered an FIR the next day and are currently probing the case. "The investigation in this regard is underway," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayant Kant today. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Savita Devi, who is probing the case, said that an arrest warrant was issued against Sohail by a local court but he is absconding and could not be nabbed. A team from Bihar Women Commission will visit the district tomorrow to oversee the developments in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

