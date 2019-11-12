International Development News
Development News Edition

High Court ban against banners, not flagpoles, says CM; opposition calls AIADMK power-drunk

A day after a woman was grievously injured in a road accident owing to a flagpole of the ruling AIADMK, another controversy seems to be brewing in the state with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy saying the Madras High Court ban was only against banners and the Opposition accusing the ruling party of becoming power-drunk.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Salem/Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:35 IST
High Court ban against banners, not flagpoles, says CM; opposition calls AIADMK power-drunk
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy talking to mediapersons in Salem on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after a woman was grievously injured in a road accident owing to a flagpole of the ruling AIADMK, another controversy seems to be brewing in the state with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy saying the Madras High Court ban was only against banners and the Opposition accusing the ruling party of becoming power-drunk. When asked about the woman rider who suffered fractures in her leg after she got into an accident trying to avoid a flagpole, Palaniswamy, on Tuesday, said that he had not come across information about any such incident but added: "High Court ban was against the banners and not flagpoles."

DMK leader A Saravanan slammed the AIADMK calling it "power drunk" and "insensitive to the sufferings of the people". "The AIADMK functionaries are power drunk, they don't want to abide by the law of the land. Madras High Court has again and again spoken against the banner culture but the Chief Minister today said that their order was only against banners and not flagpoles. He has admitted that he has no sensitivity towards the suffering of the people," Saravanan told ANI in Chennai.

He said that the AIADMK is refusing to learn lessons from their "past mistakes" and "illegal acts" and is endangering the lives of the common people. "This has become a norm that every other month something done by the AIADMK cadre is endangering the lives of the people. This is a classic example of how police, which otherwise would have taken action, has not done anything only because AIADMK is involved," the DMK leader said.

Saravanan said if the police were given free rein to control these illegal banners and other ostentatious material, we would not have been praying for the recovery of the victim whose legs got crushed by a lorry. He said that the AIADMK government does not believe in "good governance" but in publicity and spending money on "these grand ornaments".

A woman, who was riding a scooty was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here. This comes merely two months after a massive controversy had broken out over banners and hoardings in the state after a woman was crushed to death in Chennai owing to an illegal flex banner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, another targeted in Damascus

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, and militants responded by firing rockets at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv. In the m...

Mauritius.rugby takes bold step in sending young squad at Africa Men’s 7s 2019

The proteges of coach Yoan De Coriolis impressed many on-lookers and observers present at Johannesburgs Bosman Stadium despite finishing second last at the tournament. The players showcased a flamboyant style of play in attack with several ...

'How immune system gets charged while fighting food poisoning decoded'

Researchers have found how the human body powers its emergency response to infection by the bacterium Salmonella -- one of the most common causes of food poisoning worldwide, an advance that may lead to better drug targets and treatment str...

CORRECTED-COLUMN-Coal communities and the demonisation of Thatcher and Obama: Kemp

Mine closures and employment losses have left deep economic, social and political scars on the main coal-producing regions of the United States and the United Kingdom.Britains former coal mining communities remain among the most deprived in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019