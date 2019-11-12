International Development News
Maha: Two killed in highway mishap

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and two others critically injured in a mishap on Mumbai-Agra Highway near Shahapur here in the early hours of Tuesday, the district rural police said. The incident took place at around 8.30 am at Asangaon village in Maharashtra's Thane district, when a tourist car travelling towards Nashik collided with a gas tanker on the highway, station house officer at Shahapur police station said.

While two persons, including a female passenger and the driver of the four-wheeler, were killed on the spot, two others were severely injured and are being treated at Shahapur rural hospital, the official said. The police are in the process of registering a case and bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding that the tourist vehicle had a Rajasthan registration..

