FICN seized, one arrested in city

Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs five lakh have been seized from a person in the city's Maidan area, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-FICN sleuths of the Special Task Force of the force on Monday night nabbed a Bihar-based racketeer from Gosto Paul Sarani near Eden Garden Park under Maidan police station limits, he said.

Some 250 FICN with the face value of Rs 2000 each were seized from the arrested person, the officer said. The accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added..

