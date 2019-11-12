International Development News
Development News Edition

Devotees flock to gurdwaras on Gurupurab in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:55 IST
Devotees flock to gurdwaras on Gurupurab in Delhi

Gurupurab was celebrated with a religious fervour in the national capital on Tuesday as devotees thronged gurdwaras to pay obeisance to Guru Nank Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, on his 550th birth anniversary. People from different faiths offered early morning prayers at the shrines that were decked with bright lights and flowers and also took part in 'langars' and 'shabad kirtans'.

A number of programmes were organised on the occasion. Volunteers also set up a free health checkup kiosk and some stalls having spiritual books in the premises of the Gururdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. A number of stalls serving a variety of foods, ranging from chholey bhaturas to gulab jamuns, were set up outside the gurdwara as well.

Candies and chocolates were also given to devotees entering and leaving the premises of Gurudwarb Rakab Ganj Sahib and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here. Several political leaders visited the Sikh shrines across the city.

While Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia paid tributes at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Yoga guru Ramdev and Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa offered prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government had decided to make free arrangements for elderly pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. Sirsa highlighted the programmes that had been held to mark the occasion. "From six months, the Sikh community was carrying out processions to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today at many gurudwaras of the national capital, programmes were held which were attended by lakhs of people," he said.

According to Dharminder Singh, the general manager of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Member Committee, the celebration of Guru Nank Dev ji's birth anniversary had started in June on the 135th birth anniversary of Master Tara Singh . "In August, a blood donation camp was organised at Gurudwarb Rakab Ganj Sahib with the help of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospitals and one private blood bank," Dharminder said.

A Nagar Kirtan was organised on Monday, he said, adding that the committee also planned to felicitate the witnesses of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots whose testimony got the victims justice. Gurpreet Singh (30), who runs a transport business here, said that he meditated on the teachings of the Sikh gurus in the morning and then went to Bangla Sahib with his family to offer prayers.

Sandeep Singh, a 30-year-old employee of Punjab and Sindh Bank, said, "Today is a holy day for Sikhs so I met my parents at Rakab Ganj Sahib and from here, we will go to Bangla Sahib." Police in the national capital managed the crowd converging at gurudwaras and also cleared the traffic for the smooth passage of the vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Creating chances not enough, we have to score from them: Chhetri

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday asked his team-mates to pull up their socks and produce an improved performance in the teams crunch World Cup qualifying round match against Afghanistan on Thursday. After inspiring performance ag...

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Trump speech

U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.Hopes of a resolution to the 16-month long tariff war and a strong corpor...

UPDATE 2-Jailed Catalan leader could have sought immunity from European Parliament -court adviser

A jailed Catalan separatist leader elected to the European Parliament while in detention had the right to ask lawmakers to decide whether to uphold his immunity, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday. The advice from A...

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joins JMM, to contest from Latehar

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and got the ticket to contest from Latehar SC assembly seat, a JMM statement said here on Tuesday. Ram, who was a two-time minister BJP-led NDA governments in the state, was denied...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019