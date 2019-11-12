Man, girl found dead at village in Kaushambi

The bodies of a 20-year-old man and a girl were found at Udathu village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Tuesday, officials said. The victims were identified as Nanku and Gorki (16), both hailing from Udathu village under the Charva police station.

The bodies were recovered from the house of Gorki on Tuesday morning, Circle Officer Chail Krishna Gopal said. The girl was alone in the house as her family members had gone to work in their agriculture field and the man had come to visit her, the CO said.

The cause of death was not known and the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the CO said, adding that investigations into the case are presently on.

