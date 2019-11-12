J-K: 16 dead as vehicle skids off highway in Doda

At least 16 people, including three children, were killed after a commercial vehicle carrying them skidded off the Batote-Kishtwar national highway here on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda said, "Sixteen people have been killed and one injured in a road accident near Doda town this afternoon. The deceased include four women and three children.

"The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying more than a dozen passengers skidded off the road and fell down Batote -Kishtwar national highway," the SSP added. (ANI)

