Three NDFB(Songbijit) militants nabbed in Assam

Three National Democratic Frontof Boroland (Songbijit) faction militants were apprehended bysecurity forces in Assam's Kokrajhar district along the Indo-Bhutan border, police said on Tuesday

Acting on a tip-off about the three insurgents hidingin the dense jungles along the international boundary, ajoint operation of army and police from Runikhata was launchedand the extremists were nabbed on Monday, they said

One pistol, one magazine and four rounds of bulletwere seized from the possession of the three militants, thepolice added.

