Six-year-old raped & killed in JK's Samba, accused arrested

A six-year-old tribal girl, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly raped and killed by a youth from her own community in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old accused, identified as Vishal alias "Chotu", was arrested and booked in the case, the official said.

The incident took place at a slum inhabited by a group of labourers from Madhya Pradesh in the industrial area of Rakhamtali late on Monday. The accused lured the girl, allegedly raped her and later strangulated her to death, the official said.

The minor's body was recovered from inside a shanty and subsequently the accused was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday, he said, adding that the post-mortem of the body was conducted at the district hospital this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)