Kerala: CISF nabs passenger in possession of foreign currency worth Rs 7 lakh

The apprehended passenger was carrying foreign currency notes (worth Rs 7 lakhs) and demonetized Rs 500 banknotes (worth Rs 4,500). The passenger was handed over to the Customs Department at the airport for further investigation. (ANI)

