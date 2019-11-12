International Development News
Development News Edition

Maker Village chosen as partner of Centre's defence programme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:24 IST
Maker Village chosen as partner of Centre's defence programme

The Union government has selected Maker Village here as a partner for its iDEX programme that pursues an innovative defence ecosystem thus facilitating the countrys largest hardware deep-tech incubator to create solutions for the armed services. iDEX or Innovations for Defence Excellence gives innovators the strength to serve defence needs by funding and hand-holding them.

The Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) under the Ministry of Defence chose Maker Village as a partner of the programme that also facilitates customer engagement, a Maker Village statement said here on Tuesday. Maker Village CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair received the memorandum of understanding (MoU) from his DIO counterpart Sanjay Jaju, who is also the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence Production.

Present at the function in New Delhi was Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik, among others, it said. The ceremony at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra was part of the 3rd edition of Defence India Startup Challenge, which was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, the release said.

The MoU function was attended also by NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Subhash Chandra, Secretary, Defence Production, besides Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Vice Admiral G S Pabby and Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora of the three armed forces. iDEX, launched in April last year, primarily strives for an ecosystem fostering innovation and technology in the areas of defence and aerospace.

Startups are among the enterprises made eligible under the programme that gives grant and other support for R&D solutions of potential adoption. The Maker Village CEO described the iDEX selection as a milestone for the pioneering startup initiative founded in February 2015 under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with Indian Institute of Information Technology as the host institute.

The agreement gives us an opportunity to join more defence-related endeavours, Nair said, noting that iDEX provides the selected startups access to the defence markets besides grants of upto Rs 1.5 crore. It will encourage young entrepreneurs from our ecosystem to propose new ideas and platforms that benefit the armed services, he added.

This also creates opportunities for the iDEX winners from across the country to come and do their product development at Maker Village. iDEX facilitates sustained innovation, product acceleration and investment for proto development.

Maker Villages MoU with IDO is significant in two ways. One, innovators from across the country who are iDEX winners can get incubated at Maker Village by using the facilities.

Two, the innovators from the Maker Village ecosystem can get well connected to defence requirements. Already, close to 10 startups at Maker Village are working with the defence establishment.

Three of them had won the earlier edition of iDEX challenge and are developing their products, while an equal number of startups have supplied products to DRDO labs. Two others are working with innovations related to national security.

Around 75 startups with cutting-edge technologies have been incubated at Maker Village, which functions at the Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery near here. The National Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory under the Defence Ministrys DRDO has, for instance, bought the pioneering underwater drones of IROV Technologies at the Maker Village.

As India's first indigenously-developed compact machine of its kind, they are used to detect submerged structures or objects and can perform real-time analysis of the data, thus providing immense help to ascertain the extent of damage of uderwater structures after a flood..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Srikanth gets 1st round walkover after Momota pull-out, Sourabh in main round

Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the mens singles second round without playing a shot after his opponent Kento Momotas pull-out while Sourabh Verma entered the main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wi...

Sena moves SC against governor's refusal to give more time, declined urgent hearing

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra governors decision of not granting it three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state but failed to get an urgent hearing in the m...

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid arrives in Nepal on four-day visit

Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid arrived here on a four-day goodwill visit on the invitation of his counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari, an official statement said. Hamid was received by Bhandari on his arrival at the Tribhuvan Interna...

Aurobindo Pharma Q2 net profit up 4.6 pc to Rs 639.5 cr

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday reported a 4.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 639.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 611.4 crore in the corresponding period ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019