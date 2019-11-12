International Development News
Yogi Adityanath says Nankana Sahib to follow Kartarpur Sahib

  • PTI
  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:12 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 19:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the day is not far when people from the country would be able to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all of you for this (opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor). The day is not far when we will be able to go to Nankana Sahib," the CM told a gathering on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Situated in the Punjab province of Pakistan, Nankana Sahib is named after the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, who was born in the city and began preaching there. It is a popular pilgrimage site for Sikhs from across the world and carries high historic and religious value.

Extending wishes on the occasion of Guru Purab, Adityanath said the country and humanity can never forget the sacrifices of Sikh gurus. "Around 550 years ago, when the country was facing foreign

invasions, religions and truth were being destroyed. During that period, Guru Nanak Dev Ji had paved the way for the welfare of

humanity through his divine light," he said. "Guru Nanank Dev had the courage to call Babur a 'Jabar'

(atrocious) at the time when the people were reeling under the Mughal emperor's atrocities," he said, adding that a large section

of society was afraid about practising their religion, the truth and the respect for their sisters and daughters. "When the country and religions came under threat, the Sikh gurus never bowed or turned back. The sacred tradition of the sacrifice of Sikh gurus is written in golden words in the history of India and every Indian expresses gratitude towards this," he said.

The Chief Minister said that because of the sacrifice of Sikh gurus, the nation and religion are alive today. "Due to

this great contribution, every Indian residing in any part of the world pays tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji through 'Prakashotsav'." PTI SAB TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

