Renukaji fair concludes in Himachal's Sirmaur, CM joins closing ceremony

Renukaji international fair -- the biggest annual congregation of people in Himachal's Sirmour district -- concluded on Tuesday with the departure of palanquin of Lord Parshuram and other deities after a traditional ceremony performed on the bank of the Renuka lake. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who had to skip the inaugural ceremony on November 7, breaking almost six-decade-old tradition, due to a global investors' meet, presided over the closing ceremony of the six-day international fair and paid obeisance in the temples of Lord Parshuram and Bhagwati Renukaji.

He took part in the traditional rituals and participated in puja and yajna performed on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Vidai in the ancient Parshuram Temple. The chief minister participated in the departure ceremony of Lord Parshuram and other deities on Tuesday afternoon.

He lifted the main palanquin of Lord Parshuram on his shoulder and led the 'Dev Vidai' procession which marked the closing of the fair. Speaking on this occasion, Thakur said he has a message from the Devta of 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal Pradesh to take forward Himachal Pradesh on the path of development with honesty and without any undue favour towards any area and he is delighted to announce that his government was marching ahead on the same path.

He said with the blessings of Devtas, his government was completing two successful years of "good governance" in the state. During this period, the BJP has won all the elections in the state with the great support and love from the residents, Thakur said. He said Renukaji fair is very important event in Himachal Pradesh and has attracted over seven lakh devotees from different parts of the country.

He thanked the Supreme Court for pronouncing the historic judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The chief minister announced to increase the 'nazrana' for 'palanquins' who attend Renukaji fair to Rs 21,000 from Rs 11,000. The fair is said to be a 5,000-year-old tradition. According to puranas (Hindu religious texts), Renuka Tirth is considered as the birth place of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

