Man beaten up by lover's kin commits suicide

A 22-year-old man committed suicide on Tuesday while his lover attempted to end her life after he was allegedly beaten by her relatives opposing their relationship, police said. Shahir, belonging to Kottakal, was found unconscious after consuming poison at his home early in the morning, and died later at a hospital, the police.

He was allegedly assaulted by the family of his 17- year-old lover residing in the same area a few days ago. It seems like he was humiliated by the incident and might have committed suicide. We have started the probe. We have identified around 15 people who were involved in the assault. We are yet to make any arrest," an investigating officer told PTI.

Sources close to family said Shahir was beaten up in front of his family by the relatives of the girl. "He was humiliated by the incident. His brother also got beaten up," a relative told the media.

The mob had also threatened him of dire consequences if he continued his affair with the girl, family sources said. Following the incident, the girl attempted suicide by taking poison and she has been hospitalised..

