Cold wave continues in most parts of J-K

There was no let up in the cold spell in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as several areas in the union territory recorded temperatures below the season's average, a MeT department spokesman said. Srinagar, which is reeling under intense cold after the season's first snowfall last week, marked an improvement in the day temperature which settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 3.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

However, the day temperature was still nine notches below the normal during this part of the season, the spokesman said, adding that the city recorded a night temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius against the season's average of 1.2 degrees Celsius. Jammu recorded a maximum of 24.1 degrees Celsius -- 3.3 notches below the season's average -- and a minimum of 13.8 degrees Celsius, which is 0.4 notches above average, he said.

The ski resort of Gulmarg, which recorded several feet of snowfall last week, saw a maximum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. However, he said, the hill resort recorded a minimum of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the famous town which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 21.0 degrees Celsius and a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted another spell of light to moderate snowfall at most places in Jammu and Kashmir, and Kargil in the union territory of Ladakh between November 14 and 16.

"Weather to remain partly to generally cloudy in both union territories till November 13. Another spell of light to moderate snowfall is likely at most places of J&K and Kargil district of Ladakh from November 14 night to November 16," said Sonam Lotus, director, state meteorological department. He said the inclement weather might lead to landslide, temporary disruptions of surface transportation on Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu highways.

He, however, said there was no forecast of heavy spell similar to the previous one on November 14 and 15.

