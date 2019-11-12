13-year-old girl dies during dance practice in Maha school

A Class VII girl student died on Tuesday morning during dance practice in St Anne's Public School in Warora tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said. The school has organized a function at the end of November and children, including Rucha Dilip Datarkar (13), we're practicing for it on Tuesday, despite it being a holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, a Warora police station official said.

"At around 10 am, having danced for some time, Rucha complained of chest pain and exhaustion. She then fainted and fell on the floor after which she was rushed to a nearby private hospital by teachers. Doctors there declared her dead on arrival," the official informed. He said the school's public relations officer Yogesh Thakkar reported the matter to police and probe has begun, he added.

