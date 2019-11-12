Two killed, two injured in clash in Odisha

Two persons were killed and as many injured in a clash between two groups at a village in Odishas Ganjam district on Tuesday, police said. Rival groups used sharp weapons and sticks during the clash that took place at Nuagada village under Sorada police station jurisdiction, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Aska, Suryamani Pradhan said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the clash broke out over an affair of Manoj, one of the deceased, with a girl of the same village, which was opposed by another group, led by Purnia, the other deceased, he said. A thorough investigation would be conducted after the situation in the village becomes normal, police said adding heated argument between two persons from rival groups finally sparked off the violent clash.

The deceased were identified as Purnia Nayak (50) and Manoj Nayak (24) of the same village. The injured persons have been admitted to Sorada hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, police said. Senior police officers with force from Aska and Sorada rushed to the village as tension prevailed in the area after the clash. "We have registered two separate cases and started an investigation into the incident," the SDPO said.

Police detained some people of the village for questioning. Several villagers gathered on the spot and demanded arrest of the accused persons. "The situation in the village is tense but under control," said a police officer. A strict vigil is being maintained and the situation in the area is being constantly monitored. Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any fresh incident, he said.

In another incident in the district, a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death at Jagannath Prasad. The deceased was identified as Bikreta Sethi of the same village. Police detained the prime accused of the incident Basant Sethi. Inspector In-Charge of Jagannath Prasad police station Jubaraj Swain said previous enmity led to the incident. After being stabbed, the deceased was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, where he succumbed to injuries, police said..

