ABVP to approach UGC against JNU fee hike

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will approach University Grants Commission (UGC) with signatures of JNU students against fee hike and new hostel manual on Wednesday. In a press statement, ABVP said it will carry out the signature campaign and submit it to the UGC.

"If UGC does not agree on our demands, we will sit on an indefinite strike," ABVP said adding that it was committed to making the university administration roll back the fee hike. JNU students have been protesting against the fee increase and new hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings since October 28.

On Monday, a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest. (ANI)

