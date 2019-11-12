Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 3 WB-CYCLONE-SUPRIYO VISIT Babul Supriyo to visit cyclone-hit areas of WB on Wednesday Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo Tuesday said he has been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal on Wednesday to look into the ground level situation.

CAL 4 CYCLONE-WB SEARCH Cyclone Bulbul : Day-long search fails to find any missing fishermen Kolkata: The day-long joint search on Tuesday by Indian Coast Guard and the NDRF could not find any of the five fishermen missing since two trawlers carrying them capsized off Mousuni island in West Bengal under the impact of Cyclone Bulbul. CAL 5 BH-TEJASHWI-BIRTHDAY People wondering how milkman can have tea on jet: Tejashwi Patna: A day after he was heavily trolled for celebrating his birthday on a chartered plane, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday hit back at his detractors, claiming that some people were unable to put up with the fact that a milkman was having tea in a jet.

CES 10 JH-POLL-JVMP JVM(P) nominates MLA accused of sexually harassing party leader Ranchi: The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) on Tuesday included sitting MLA Pradip Yadav, now free on bail in connection with a sexual harassment case, in its second list of 37 candidates announced for the Jharkhand assembly elections. CES 12 JH-POLL-RAM-JMM BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joins JMM, to contest from Latehar Ranchi: BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and got the ticket to contest from Latehar (SC) assembly seat, a JMM statement said here on Tuesday.

CES 15 BH-DROWN 10 drown, two go missing in Bihar on Kartik Purnima Patna: At least 10 people, including three girls, drowned in Bihar in separate incidents and two others went missing on Tuesday when they had gone to take a dip in the river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. CES 16 OD-CONJOINED-RECORD Surgery that separated Jaga, Kalia finds place in Limca Book of Records Bhubaneswar: The successful craniopagus surgery that separated conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia who were joined at the head, in 2017 has featured in the 2020 edition of the Limca Book of Records as the first such operation in the country.

CES 21 BH-PROTEST-GRAND ALLIANCE GA to hold "Aakrosh March" Wednesday against centre & state: Kushwaha Patna: The five-member Grand Alliance along with the Left parties will take out protest march across Bihar Wednesday to agitate against "anti-people" policies of both Central and the state governments, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha said Tuesday. CES 23 WB-DENGUE-GOVT Over 44,000 dengue cases reported in West Bengal Kolkata: As many as 44,852 dengue cases were reported from various southern districts of West Bengal and Kolkata, a report of the state health department has revealed..

