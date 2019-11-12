Celebrations underway at Ber Sahib Gurdwara on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary
Celebrations are underway at Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Celebrations are underway at Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. A group of people performed an act on this auspicious occasion this evening. Devotees also performed a dance on the devotional songs dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Earlier today, a sea of pilgrims converged at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara to take a holy dip in the river and pay their obeisance. Kartik Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and is being celebrated across India and different parts of the world with joy and fervour. (ANI)
