International Development News
Development News Edition

Celebrations underway at Ber Sahib Gurdwara on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

Celebrations are underway at Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:04 IST
Celebrations underway at Ber Sahib Gurdwara on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary
A group of people performed a dance on the devotional songs dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Ber Sahib Gurdwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrations are underway at Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. A group of people performed an act on this auspicious occasion this evening. Devotees also performed a dance on the devotional songs dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Earlier today, a sea of pilgrims converged at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara to take a holy dip in the river and pay their obeisance. Kartik Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and is being celebrated across India and different parts of the world with joy and fervour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Hackers launch second cyber attack against UK Labour Party

Hackers attacked Britains opposition Labour Party for the second time in two days on Tuesday, sources told Reuters, flooding its web services with malicious traffic in an attempt to force them offline just weeks ahead of a national election...

Kathuniya claims bronze at Worlds, 2 more Indians seal Tokyo2020 slots

Promising Yogesh Kathuniya overcame three foul attempts to claim the bronze medal in mens discus throw F56 final at the World Para Athletics Championships and sealed Indias seventh slot at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Praveen Kumar had ...

Maha governor acted fairly in recommending Prez rule: legal experts

New Delhi, Nov 12 PTI&#160; Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has not committed any unconstitutional act by recommending Presidents rule in the state, legal experts said on Tuesday. Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tu...

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone on Wednesday

The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the citys air quality in the severe zone. The governments air quality monitor, Sy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019