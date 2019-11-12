Security forces recover arms and ammunition in Manipur

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition from a riverbank in Manipur's Thoubal district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha Singh said acting on a tip-off a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles conducted a search operation and recovered one carbine with a magazine and one 9 mm pistol along with a magazine from the river bank at Awal Masjid, Lilong Yangbi Leikai Ward No 3 under the jurisdiction of Lilong police station.

No one was arrested in this connection, the SP said. The seized arms and ammunition were handed over to Lilong police station, the SP added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)