J-K: LeT terrorist killed in Ganderbal encounter

Terrorist who was gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Ganderbal on Tuesday, has been identified as Pakistani national and was affiliated with terror outfit Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT). Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Kashmir Zone Police said, "Ganderbal encounter update - Killed terrorist has been identified as Pakistani namely Khalid also known as Zebran. Affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Arms & ammunition recovered. Involved in terror crimes. Search continues." This comes a day after two terrorists, linked to the LeT, were neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. (ANI)

