Two held with over 500 gms cannabis in Kullu

A man and a woman were arrested after cannabis was found in their possession in Jati Nalla area here on Tuesday.

Over 500 grams cannabis was confiscated from Mohammed Amir (25) and Priyanka Verma, both residents of Hyderabad, during a blockade.

Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said that a case was arrested against the persons under provisions of Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act. (ANI)

