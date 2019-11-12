International Development News
WB minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay alleges assault by fellow party leader Mala Roy's supporters

TMC logo Image Credit: ANI

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday night alleged that he was assaulted by supporters of fellow party leader and MP Mala Roy following a tiff during the ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). The charge has been denied by Roy, who also filed a police complaint.

Following the alleged incident at Sahanagar Road, where the film shows were organised as part of the 25th KIFF, Chattopadhyay's supporters blockaded the road at Rashbehari Avenue, leading to heavy traffic jam in the area during rush hours. Roy's supporters put up another blockade near Tollygunge Phari, stopping traffic movement in the area.

"The film show is a part of the state government's programme. Lights were switched off to help people watch the films properly. But every half an hour, Mala's men would come and switch them on. And at one point of time when I intervened, a very young fellow pushed me, enquiring about my identity. I called up the police as well as the city mayor and senior party leader Bobby Hakim," Chattopadhyay, a septuagenarian said. Roy, who reached Tollygunge Phari and removed the road blockade put up by his supporters, rubbished Chattopadhyay's allegations.

"People have seen what has happened. I do not have anything personal against anybody. But I will say that what has been alleged is totally incorrect. On the contrary, women were badly assaulted during the commotion. I think, CCTV footage from the area must be checked to get a clear picture of the incident," Roy said. The TMC Lok Sabha MP then went to local Tollygunge Police Station and lodged a complaint in connection with the case. But there was no complaint made by her senior party colleague.

Police deployment was arranged in the area to keep an eye on the situation, a senior officer of Kolkata police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

