International Development News
Development News Edition

Organic Agriculture University to come up in Goa soon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:18 IST
Organic Agriculture University to come up in Goa soon

Goa is soon likely to get an 'Organic Agriculture University', which would primarily focus on studying organic crops that could be grown in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave an in-principle nod to the proposal during a meeting held on Tuesday, Kavlekar, who is also the state's agriculture minister, told PTI.

"The government has set a target of one year to set up the university, the first-of-its-kind in the state," he said. The varsity will focus on research and study of various organic crops suitable for the Goan soil, he said.

Kavlekar said he recently visited the Pune Agriculture College and the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth at Rahuri in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district to seek inputs for setting up the organic agriculture university in Goa. The university will help in boosting the rural economy, which has been affected due to the halt of mining activities in Goa, he said.

"Currently, we have identified some areas for the project. The government is in the process of shortlisting some specific areas along with other legal procedures," he said. The state government has appointed Dr Madan Gopal Varshney, dean of the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth in Maharashtra, as chief strategist for setting up the organic agriculture university..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chronology of events in Karnataka MLAs disqualification case

Following is the chronology of events in the 17 Karnataka MLAs disqualification matter in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the then Speakers order, but paved the way for the MLAs to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in t...

Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike: Gaza ministry

Gaza City, Nov 13 AFP Two Palestinians were killed in new Israeli air and missile strikes on Gaza early Wednesday, the territorys health ministry said, taking the death toll from a two-day flare-up to 12.Israel launched deadly strikes again...

John Legend named sexiest man alive, predecessor Idris Elba says he deserves it

John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by a magazine and the Grammy winner says he is under pressure as he succeeds actor Idris Elba. The 40-year-old musician was chosen as the most desirable man for 2019 by People Magazine.Legend...

Former Karna Speaker Ramesh Kumar heaves sigh of relief on SC

Former Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday expressed a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court upheld his decision to disqualify 17 Congress- JDS MLAs. Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification- to that extent, its a sigh of rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019