J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop
Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop, J-K. Photo/ANI.

As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists. Several tourists from various parts of India were seen visiting Nathatop on Wednesday.

"I have come from Gujarat and it is wonderful to be here. My entire family has come. There is a lot of snow," said a tourist. Another tourist said there was no need to go to Kashmir to enjoy snowfall, as there was enough snow here. "We played a lot of games in the snow. We are having a really good time. There is no need to go to Kashmir because we have experienced the feeling here," the tourist said.

Early snowfall this year has brought good business for the local hotels, businessmen and taxi drivers as tourists have been thronging the region to enjoy the scenic beauty. Travel restrictions were lifted from Jammu and Kashmir on Oct 10, more than two months after the government asked tourists and pilgrims to leave the erstwhile state before it revoked Article 370. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

