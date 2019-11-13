International Development News
5 killed, 4 injured in a truck-autorickshaw collision in Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Biharsharif
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:37 IST
5 killed, 4 injured in a truck-autorickshaw collision in Bihar

Five persons were killed and four others seriously injured when a speeding truck collided with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred near Durga Nagar village in the district when the speeding truck collided head-on with the autorickshaw in which the deceased and the injured were travelling, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Somnath confirmed the death of five persons in the accident. All the injured persons have been admitted to Bihar Sharif Sadar hospital and their condition was stated to be serious, the police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

