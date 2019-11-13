Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL 3 WB-SUPRIYO-CYCLONE Babul Supriyo faces protest during visit to clone-hit areas Kolkata: Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday faced massive protests and was asked to go back by a group of people when he reached South 24 Parganas to take a stock of the situation in cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit areas.

CES 3 TR-IPFT-TIPRALAND IPFT to hold demonstration in Delhi for 'Tipraland' Agartala: The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura, an ally of Tripuras ruling BJP, would stage a demonstration in Delhi on December 2 to press for their five point charter of demands including a separate state of 'Tipraland' for the tribals, a party leader said on Wednesday. CES 4 MN-NAGA-CONGRESS Congress seeks written assurance from Manipur CM Imphal: The Congress has asked Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to give a written assurance that the state's territorial integrity would be safeguarded while resolving the vexed Naga issue.

CES 5 BH-ACCIDENT 5 killed, 4 injured in a truck-autorickshaw collision in Bihar Bihar Sharif: Five persons were killed and four others seriously injured when a speeding truck collided with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday, police said. CES 6 WB-MAMATA-CYCLONE Mamata conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit North 24 Parganas Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit Basirhat area in North 24 Parganas.

CES 7 OD-BJD-MLAS-PATNAIK Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to be punctual in Assembly Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked his party MLAs to remain present in the House during the Winter session of the state Assembly..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)