Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:01 IST
Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL 3 WB-SUPRIYO-CYCLONE Babul Supriyo faces protest during visit to clone-hit areas Kolkata: Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday faced massive protests and was asked to go back by a group of people when he reached South 24 Parganas to take a stock of the situation in cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit areas.

CES 3 TR-IPFT-TIPRALAND IPFT to hold demonstration in Delhi for 'Tipraland' Agartala: The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura, an ally of Tripuras ruling BJP, would stage a demonstration in Delhi on December 2 to press for their five point charter of demands including a separate state of 'Tipraland' for the tribals, a party leader said on Wednesday. CES 4 MN-NAGA-CONGRESS Congress seeks written assurance from Manipur CM Imphal: The Congress has asked Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to give a written assurance that the state's territorial integrity would be safeguarded while resolving the vexed Naga issue.

CES 5 BH-ACCIDENT 5 killed, 4 injured in a truck-autorickshaw collision in Bihar Bihar Sharif: Five persons were killed and four others seriously injured when a speeding truck collided with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday, police said. CES 6 WB-MAMATA-CYCLONE Mamata conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit North 24 Parganas Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit Basirhat area in North 24 Parganas.

CES 7 OD-BJD-MLAS-PATNAIK Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to be punctual in Assembly Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked his party MLAs to remain present in the House during the Winter session of the state Assembly..

Governor acted in haste to impose President's rule in Maharashtra: JD(U)

JDU National Spokesperson Pavan Varma on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he has acted in haste in recommending Presidents rule in the state. The Maharashtra Governor has acted in haste. This hap...

Aster DM Healthcare Q2FY20 Revenue up 14 Percent to Rs. 2,087 Crore

Aster DM Healthcare signs two new leases for hospitals in Bengaluru Kochi, Kerala, IndiaDubai, United Arab Emirates Business Wire India Q2FY20 EBITDA up 39 at Rs. 174 crore Q2FY20 PAT up 118 at Rs. 27 crore Aster DM Healthcare, one ...

Soha Ali Khan to make digital debut with comedy web-series

Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday said she will foray into the digital medium with a comedy web-series. I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30 or 40 days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughte...

Greta Thunberg to cross Atlantic by catamaran to attend COP25 in Madrid

Washington D.C. US, Nov 13 SputnikANI Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday said she would travel across the Atlantic Ocean by catamaran to attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP25, which will open on December 2 in...
