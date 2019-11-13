International Development News
Tis Hazari incident: Delhi HC adjourns plea against disruption of work in district courts

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned till February 11, next year, hearing in a petition seeking a direction to take remedial steps against the disruption of judicial proceedings in the district courts in wake of the lawyers' strike.

Visuals of Tis Hazari clashes (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned till February 11, next year, hearing in a petition seeking a direction to take remedial steps against the disruption of judicial proceedings in the district courts in wake of the lawyers' strike. Lawyers continue to sit on strike and abstain from work in wake of the Tis Hazari clashes. On November 2, Delhi Police personnel and lawyers had clashed in Tis Hazari court complex following an argument over the parking issue.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar adjourned the matter and said that they are in process to resolve the issue. The petitioner, Ajay Gautam, sought court's direction to Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to immediately take steps to ensure that judicial proceedings in district courts are not disrupted.

It also prayed for a direction to the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) to launch appropriate action against advocates for forcibly stopping litigants and other advocates from appearing before the courts. "Courts are made for litigants and not for the advocates or police; Advocates represent litigants and clients and police help in the investigation to get justice. None of them have the right to stop litigants from appearing in court," the plea stated.

Gautam also sought suspension of the office bearers of the Bar Associations who passed the resolution for abstaining from judicial work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

