Delhi: Ambulance stuck for minutes inside JNU premises amid protest over fee hike

Due to the ongoing protest outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University Convention Center an ambulance was stuck for more than five minutes inside the premises of the campus as the gates were locked by the university administration.

Delhi: Ambulance stuck for minutes inside JNU premises amid protest over fee hike
JNU students trying to braek the locks as ambulance was stuck inside the campus [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the ongoing protest outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University Convention Center an ambulance was stuck for more than five minutes inside the premises of the campus as the gates were locked by the university administration. A couple of protesters also expressed dissent against the locking of the gate and made efforts to break the locks with the help of the iron sticks

Minutes later, the ambulance was allowed by the authorities to exit from another gate of the campus. Scores of students in Jawaharlal Nehru University are protesting against the Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar outside JNU convention center in the lieu of fee hike and new hostel manual announced by the varsity.

The matter blew out of proportion last week after a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

