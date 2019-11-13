International Development News
Development News Edition

Civil Services probationers learn archery, coach says will help them focus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:19 IST
Civil Services probationers learn archery, coach says will help them focus

Probationary IAS officers are trying their hand at archery during a three-day course, aimed not just at teaching them to score a bullseye. At the first workshop of its kind at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, trainee Civil Services officers are being taught by three-time national archery champion Dinesh Bhil.

The programme for IAS, IPS and IFS probationers began on Wednesday. The trainees are being taught the high-concentration sport to help them learn patience and how to focus on a target for better results, Bhil, who is the archery coach at the Sports Authority of Gujarat, said.

At least six months are needed even to learn the basics of archery, Bhil told PTI. But the three-day course will at least teach the probationers how to stay calm in challenging situations and deliver the best results with better concentration and focus, he said.

Bhil, who runs his own academy in Naswadi taluka in Gujarat’s Chhota Udaipur district to give tribal youth free training, said the authorities approached him after watching a demonstration by him and his students at a village in October. "I agreed immediately as it was an opportunity for me to train the country's top public servants-in-the making in the basics of the wonderful game," he said.

"Such initiatives will also help promote this purely indigenous sport," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Frustration, safety fears at finance firms as protests paralyse Hong Kong

Finance firms in Hong Kong urged staff on Wednesday to seek safety or work from home as anti-government protests paralysed the citys business district for a third day in one of the biggest disruptions faced by the Asian finance hub.While fl...

Israeli strikes kill 2 Gaza militants; death toll now at 12

Israeli airstrikes killed two Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza on Wednesday as rocket fire toward Israel resumed after a brief overnight lull, raising the death toll in Gaza to 12 Palestinians in the heaviest round of fighting in months. The...

NUSI renames Seamen Unity Day as 'Seafarers Unity Day'

Shipping body National Union of Seafarers of India NUSI on Wednesday renamed Seamens Unity Day as Seafarers Unity Day to maintain gender sensitivity. November 6 was celebrated every year as Seamens Unity Day.Indias oldest shipping trade uni...

'People' names John Legend as Sexiest Man Alive 2019

Singer-songwriter John Legend has been named Peoples Sexiest Man Alive 2019. A man so talented, he became one of only 15 stars to achieve Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony EGOT status last year, and he is making history yet again.The 40-year-olds debu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019