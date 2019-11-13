Odisha: CM asks BJD MLAs to be punctual, sincere during Assembly's Winter Session

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked his party MLAs to remain punctual and sincere in the Assembly's winter session, which began today. Chairing the Biju Janta Dal's (BJD) legislature party meeting here, Patnaik asked the legislators to take approval in case they need more than two days' leave during the session.

Speaking at the meeting, the BJD chief said: "This is an important session as the supplementary budget will be passed. Many important bills will also be taken up. So I would like all members to be punctual and sincere in the House." He also encouraged the MLAs to actively participate in the debate, adding that he would encourage constructive criticism by the opposition.

"I will particularly be watching the performance of first time members... We would be ready to discuss any issue on the floor of the House," he said. The Chief Minister asked BJD legislative party to use technology to monitor members' attendance and also effectively collect materials and participate in the House proceedings.

He said: "People of Odisha are our masters. Every minute we should utilise in the office to serve them wholeheartedly. We should work hard in a transparent and committed manner for the people of the state." During the 30-day session, Chief Whip Pramila Mallik will submit a report to the Chief Minister on members' attendance in the House every day in the morning.

The party MLAs have also been asked to submit a bi-monthly report to Chief Minister Patnaik on their activities. A four-member committee has been constituted to suggest and frame the reporting formate and content.

Earlier, BJD MPs were also asked to submit a monthly report on their activities in their constituencies to the party. (ANI)

