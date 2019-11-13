International Development News
J-K: Terrorists open fire at civilian in Avantipora

Terrorists opened fire at a civilian in Tral area of Avantipora here on Wednesday, police said.

J-K: Terrorists open fire at civilian in Avantipora
Representative Image

Terrorists opened fire at a civilian in Tral area of Avantipora here on Wednesday, police said.

The Kashmir Zone Police today said in a tweet, "Terrorists fired at a civilian in Tral area of Awantipora. The Area has been cordoned off and search is in progress."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

JNU partially rolls back hike in hostel fees

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday decided to partially roll back the hike in hostel fees following protests by students for 16 days. The decision was taken in varsitys Executive Council EC meeting which had to be shifted outside ...

Nucleus Software Appoints Prakash Purushottam Pai as Chief Evangelist Officer

NEW DELHI, Nov. 13, 2019 PRNewswire -- Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, has appointed Prakash Purushottam Pai as its Chief Evangelist Officer.As ...

Simplify registration process for Kartarpur Sahib visit: SGPC

With only a few pilgrims taking the Kartarpur Corridor to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the SGPC on Wednesday blamed the online registration process for the low turnout, asserting that the procedure should be simplified. The apex g...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields fall after Trump threatens tariffs on China

Euro zone bond yields fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China with further tariffs if it fails to sign a trade deal, dimming the optimism that has hurt bond markets in recent weeks. Trump on Tuesday dangled the ...
