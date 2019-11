Militants on Wednesday shot dead a shopkeeper in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mehraj-ud-din, a resident of Tral, was shot at by militants in his shop in the Tral area of South Kashmir, a police official said.

The shopkeeper died on the spot, the official added.

