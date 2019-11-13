WB: Massive fire at toy godown in Siliguri under control

A massive fire that had broken out at a toy godown at Hakimpara here on Wednesday morning was brought under control by fire personnel and locals within a few hours. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control within two hours, according to Ashish Kumar Potutundu, Divisional Fire Officer.

"The location of the godown was in a pocket area, so the fire personnel endured some difficulties, but ultimately succeeded in controlling the fire," he said. No casualties have been reported so far, but the location of the godown near the residential areas have raised concerns among citizens.

Speaking to ANI, Nantu Paul, councillor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) said: "We were informed by the local residents that a fire had broken out at a godown containing plastic toys. Two cars near the place had also caught fire." He further said that the youth helped the fire personnel to control the fire.

"We will find out how a plastic toy godown is located in the residential areas," he said. Anup Agarwal, a local resident who helped the firemen control the fire, said: "The incident happened so fast, if the firefighters and the locals were not present at the right time, it would have been impossible to control the fire."

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported in a thermocol factory in Matigara, Siliguri. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire. No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

