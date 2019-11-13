Delhi: DRDO organises workshop to leverage academic expertise, increase synergy with academia

With an aim to leverage academic expertise from across the country and increase synergy with academia, a workshop titled 'DRDO-Academia Interaction for Achieving Leadership in Future Technologies' was held at DRDO Bhawan here on Wednesday. "Defence R&D (research and development) has a huge potential to absorb innovation, which is not limited to R&D organisations alone but can sprout from any corner of the country. This workshop is one of the multi-pronged approaches, where defence R&D should obtain a special status in the overall scheme of things," said DRDO in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Department of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D) and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, stressed the need for directed research in specialised defence areas like advanced propulsion, terahertz technologies, advanced robotics, cyber technologies, quantum technologies, smart materials, etc., for future preparedness. "He said the DRDO is ready to bring out more models of engagement for enabling academia participation in mainstream defence R&D. He also proposed that models of engagement need to be worked out with accountability from both sides for increased technological output and its utilization into defence products," the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his appreciation to the DRDO for the effort to strengthen ties between academia and defence R&D and stressed that sustained efforts are required for utilising academic expertise for futuristic defence applications. Various ideas were discussed during the workshop to explore new horizons of collaboration so that research directly contributes towards the defence products and applications.

Also present at the event, Human Resource and Development (MHRD) Ministry Secretary (Higher Education) R Subramanyam stressed the need for an eco-system and effective synergy between all stakeholders for accelerated development of critical technologies and proposed a joint task force to evolve a way ahead. Additional Secretary at MHRD Rajesh Sarwal, Directors of IIT Delhi, Jodhpur, Varanasi, Palakkad, Guwahati; Directors of NIT Jaipur, Bhopal, Calicut, Delhi and Kurukshetra; Vice-Chancellors of UoH, Jadavpur University, Mizoram University, Bharathiar University attended the function.

Several senior officials from DRDO and representatives of heads of other eminent academic institutes were also present during the deliberations. DRDO has already established eight technology centres in various universities in order to undertake targeted advanced research on the topics of special interest for conceiving and realising futuristic defence applications. (ANI)

