International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: DRDO organises workshop to leverage academic expertise, increase synergy with academia

With an aim to leverage academic expertise from across the country and increase synergy with academia, a workshop titled 'DRDO-Academia Interaction for Achieving Leadership in Future Technologies' was held at DRDO Bhawan here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:02 IST
Delhi: DRDO organises workshop to leverage academic expertise, increase synergy with academia
DRDO has already established eight technology centres in various universities in order to undertake targeted advanced research.. Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to leverage academic expertise from across the country and increase synergy with academia, a workshop titled 'DRDO-Academia Interaction for Achieving Leadership in Future Technologies' was held at DRDO Bhawan here on Wednesday. "Defence R&D (research and development) has a huge potential to absorb innovation, which is not limited to R&D organisations alone but can sprout from any corner of the country. This workshop is one of the multi-pronged approaches, where defence R&D should obtain a special status in the overall scheme of things," said DRDO in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Department of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D) and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, stressed the need for directed research in specialised defence areas like advanced propulsion, terahertz technologies, advanced robotics, cyber technologies, quantum technologies, smart materials, etc., for future preparedness. "He said the DRDO is ready to bring out more models of engagement for enabling academia participation in mainstream defence R&D. He also proposed that models of engagement need to be worked out with accountability from both sides for increased technological output and its utilization into defence products," the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his appreciation to the DRDO for the effort to strengthen ties between academia and defence R&D and stressed that sustained efforts are required for utilising academic expertise for futuristic defence applications. Various ideas were discussed during the workshop to explore new horizons of collaboration so that research directly contributes towards the defence products and applications.

Also present at the event, Human Resource and Development (MHRD) Ministry Secretary (Higher Education) R Subramanyam stressed the need for an eco-system and effective synergy between all stakeholders for accelerated development of critical technologies and proposed a joint task force to evolve a way ahead. Additional Secretary at MHRD Rajesh Sarwal, Directors of IIT Delhi, Jodhpur, Varanasi, Palakkad, Guwahati; Directors of NIT Jaipur, Bhopal, Calicut, Delhi and Kurukshetra; Vice-Chancellors of UoH, Jadavpur University, Mizoram University, Bharathiar University attended the function.

Several senior officials from DRDO and representatives of heads of other eminent academic institutes were also present during the deliberations. DRDO has already established eight technology centres in various universities in order to undertake targeted advanced research on the topics of special interest for conceiving and realising futuristic defence applications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Hart says his accident made him realise how 'helpless' he was

Making a comeback on his Laugh Out Loud Sirius XM radio show, comedian-actor Kevin Hart opened up about his new perspective on life after his car crash that took place in September. The 40-year-old actor addressed the incident on Tuesday du...

UKCloud announces new Cyber protection service CloudSOC

UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making transformation happen across UK public sector, has today announced its latest offering CloudSOC. This is a brand-new service from UKCloud providing an end-to-end cyber protection capabil...

LCA Tejas' naval variant makes successful night-time arrested landing at SBTF Goa

A night-time arrested landing of light combat aircraft LCA Navy was successfully carried out at Shore Based Test Facility SBTF Goa, Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO said on Wednesday. The arrested landing of the naval vari...

Soccer-Court finds Etuhu guilty of attempted match-fixing in Sweden

An appeals court has found former Premier League player Dickson Etuhu guilty of attempting to fix a match in Swedens top division, overturning the verdict of a lower court.The case centered on allegations that the 37-year-old Etuhu, who has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019