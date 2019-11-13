International Development News
Development News Edition

HC seeks explanation from state govt on Walayar rape case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the state government on a plea challenging a special court's order acquitting three people in the Walayar rape case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:26 IST
Kerala High Court in Kochi. . Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the state government on a plea challenging a special court's order acquitting three people in the Walayar rape case. The case pertains to the rape of two minor sisters, aged nine and 13 years, in Palakkad in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.

Hearing on a petition filed by the girls' mother, the high court also sent notices to the three accused in the case. Pointing out to contradictions in findings of the investigation reports, the girls' mother said that the autopsy report of the first child showed a mark of abuse but no investigation was conducted.

"Therefore, there is a need for an investigation and a reassessment of convictions. The appeals court also held that the POCSO court's verdict in the absence of evidence was not correct," the petition said. On October 25, the POCSO court in Palakkad had acquitted the three accused -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- in the case.

The high court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government has said that it would not oppose the family's petition against the POCSO court order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

