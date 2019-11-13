OutSystems launches Low-Code School for professional Low-Code developers

OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code application development platform, today announced that it has opened the first-ever Low-Code School in the UK, increasing career opportunities for those not currently versed in low-code application development.

Following the success of the OutSystems Low-Code School in Portugal, the free-of-charge course is open to any developer with at least three years of professional experience in web or mobile coding languages. The first series of extra-curricular sessions will be held at the OutSystems London office on weekdays between 25th November and 9th December 2019 in the evenings and will be delivered by a certified OutSystems trainer.

OutSystems customers such as the UK's largest property marketing group FocalAgent, Capita Consulting and Thomas Miller have already endorsed the Low-Code School, identifying it as an ideal way to hire new low-code professionals. The Low-Code School will enable OutSystems to successfully train more than 100 professionals before the end of 2019.

"Being an OutSystems customer has opened up opportunities for Focal to develop applications in a modern and visual manner. The platform challenges traditional mindsets related to software development, preparing Focal for the future of application development," said Rolf Groenewold, Co-Founder and Managing Director of FocalAgent. "As with any business, the greatest challenge is always talent and the OutSystems initiative to stimulate job creation in the low-code market will help Focal attract a new wave of low-code professionals and continue to innovate and remain the market leader in our segment."

"We have substantial plans to build the best-in-class OutSystems consulting ecosystem," said Patrick Gormley, Consulting Services Lead at Capita Consulting. "This process will be streamlined by the OutSystems Low-Code School, which applies a refreshing and effective approach to ensure the best low-code talent doesn't go unnoticed."

The course consists of two weeks of OutSystems technology training, with free access to an online Associate Developer Exam upon completion of the course. Completing the exam will increase the marketability of the individual as qualified in low-code and will open the opportunity to meet potential employers within the OutSystems community who are hiring new developers.

"The number of low-code developers in the UK is far outstripped by the requirements of OutSystems customers, who are looking to hire fresh talent to keep up with burgeoning demand," explains Garry Larner, Regional Director Financial Services and Insurance at OutSystems. "These unprecedented market conditions have led to the creation of the Low-Code School, which is a game-changer in terms of reskilling existing programmers in the way of low-code and the OutSystems platform, opening up new opportunities for those who want to take a different career direction."

The Low-Code School is part of OutSystems wider corporate strategy to vastly increase the number of professionals skilled in the low-code language. It complements OutSystems global portfolio of online and classroom-based low-code bootcamps, which teach budding developers everything from the low-code basics and how to navigate the OutSystems ecosystem, to advanced application development.

"This Low-Code School has positioned OutSystems as the undisputed leader in educating existing IT professionals in the way of low-code. The demands of our customers and the significant growth of the technology has enabled us to create a new pool of talent and do all we can for those looking to move into application development and design," adds Larner.

